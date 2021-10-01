Arpita Chatterjee and Barun Das on their plans ahead after the resounding success of My Name in Jaan

It takes more than glamour and star power to captivate the audience at a theatre in a city that is yet to emerge from the shadow of the pandemic. It is not often that an actor acts, dances and sings at the same time with live music for more than 100 minutes on the stage but Arpita Chatterjee precisely achieved this stupendous feat at GD Birla Sabhagar on successive nights on September 18 and 19 to mark Kolkata’s tryst with the stage after the second savage spell of the crippling infection.

Actor Arpita Chatterjee was a revelation indeed in her debut solo act, My Name Is Jaan, based on the life and times of the country’s iconic singer and first recorded voice on the gramophone, Gauhar Jaan. The play directed by thespian Abanti Chakraborty, saw Arpita taking the audience through the glory and travails of Gauhar’s colourful life.

Arpita Chatterjee and Barun Das

A minimalistic stage designed to keep the focus on the actor, the musical interspersed with relevant audio-visuals and an impressive soundscape, kept the audience mesmerised. The actor’s business partner Barun Das (a media head honcho by profession) is the creative producer of the musical solo act and played a key role in conceiving, visualising and scripting the drama. The duo is upbeat about setting up a production house to create more meaningful content, especially for OTT platforms, post the resounding success of the show. Arpita and Barun shed light on their plans in an exclusive chat with Indulge before the Pujas.

Tell us how My Name is Jaan (MNJ) happened?

Arpita Chatterjee: We were preparing for a digital play to start with. Barun was instrumental to trigger this thought. He was looking for some story where my dancing and singing talent can be leveraged. Then we met Abanti and she mentioned Gauhar Jaan and it took Barun a fraction of a second to say: let’s do this!

Arpita in My Name is Jaan

Barun Das: Abanti prepared the initial research draft and then Arpita and I sat with her to discuss each chapter. I would re-write it over and over again till I could make it gripping enough for the audience.

How was it working with Barun, it’s his first outing in the world of performing arts?

Arpita Chatterjee: I have been working with him for almost a decade now and I feel he is capable of acing anything. He never thinks small and has a great vision.

Barun Das: She was an integral part of the development of this script along with Abanti and me. The very thought of doing something creative in the world of entertainment was inspired by Arpita. Our health tech start-up was about content creation as well, but my interest in pure theatre entertainment content was stoked by Arpita.

Arpita in My Name is Jaan

What were your feelings after two consecutive shows of MNJ?

Arpita Chatterjee: It was sheer ecstasy, especially due to all the accolades I got from the team and the audience, including the luminaries who were there watching it. It made my effort really worthwhile. And Barun’s feedback is always the most important one. It was a great challenge for me as this man never settles for anything less than excellence.

Arpita, you are a very good singer, but never has one heard you singing so many genres of music.

Yes, I had to sing bandish, thumri, dadra, kajri, chaitee, keerta, Punjabi tappa, popular Bengali songs and Rabindra Sangit; it was really a wide range. I trained with Rajyoshree and rehearsed daily for a year to perfect these songs. But what really helped me pull this off was my two decades of training in classical music.

Arpita in My Name is Jaan

Arpita, you are also an extremely strong individual with independent views. How much could you relate to Gauhar’s personality?

I related totally to Gauhar! I never give up and no adversity has ever dampened my spirit. And if you see my WhatsApp profile message, it says: I live my life on my own terms, just as Gauhar did.

After Notir Pujo, many moons ago, this is your first outing on stage and that too post-pandemic. You could have well chosen a film. Why theatre, Arpita?

I have always wanted to be back on stage. The pandemic gave me the chance to pay undivided attention to prepare for such an intense stage performance and I grabbed the opportunity fully.

Barun, how did you conceive the show on such a grand scale?

The intention was to create something world-class that Kolkata hasn’t yet witnessed. I don’t remember anyone attempting a solo act here in Bengal that requires intense singing, dancing and performing. It requires an unimaginable display of power and endurance too.

Arpita in My Name is Jaan

Were you always interested in performing arts, Barun?

I am an avid content watcher and ever since I have known Arpita, I have started looking at content from the creator’s perspective as well. Involvement in MNJ was like a stress buster for me.

What are the future plans with MNJ?

Arpita Chatterjee: I want to do regular shows in Kolkata and other metro cities and of course, we wish to take it on a global stage. Queries have already started pouring in from Delhi and Mumbai.

Barun Das: You probably will see the next show in Kolkata after the Pujas.

Your upcoming films, Arpita?

Hobu Chandra Raja Gobu Chandra Mantri is releasing this Puja. There are three more releases ahead namely, Abar Kanchanjangha, Abar Bochor Kuri Porey and Hridpindo.

What can we expect from you next, Barun?

With MNJ, I realised that work in the entertainment domain rejuvenates me. We are in the process of setting up a content production company that will be run by Arpita, and I would be the creative producer for select large, prestigious projects.

Will there be digital projects too?

Barun Das: Our production house will be completely focused on OTT content and we have a few ideas for web series which we would develop first.

What are Arpita’s biggest qualities as an actor and as a friend?

Arpita personifies professionalism. She gives her 200 per cent even for the smallest of performances. I was so awestruck seeing her commitment and dedication. Her honesty, in every way of being, is her greatest quality. She is an amazing mix of simplicity and intelligence and a sheer delight as a friend.

Your favourite actresses other than Arpita?

I like Rekha, Ingrid Bergman, Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.

Hair, make-up and styling: Aniruddha Chakladar / Location courtesy: ITC Royal Bengal / Pictures: Anindya Saha

