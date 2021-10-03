Manoj Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee passes away at 83

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee passed away on Sunday morning. He was 83 years old.



Manoj Bajpayee, who was in Kerala shooting for his next project, has rushed to Delhi for the final rites.



According to sources, his father's condition was very critical since the past few days. Last month, his father was admitted to a hospital in Delhi due to his frail health and the actor had stopped the shoot to be with his ailing father.



The last rites will be performed today at 1:30 pm at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.