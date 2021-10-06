Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Netflix segment based on MT’s memoir

There have been reports of Mammootty and Lijo Jose Pellissery teaming up for the first time for two projects, one of which is a segment for the upcoming Malayalam anthology for Netflix based on the stories of MT Vasudevan Nair.

The segment is reportedly based on MT’s memoir, Kadugannawa Oru Yathra, which recounts events during his visit to an international conference in Sri Lanka while serving as a subeditor in Mathrubhumi.

The film will have Kerala and Sri Lanka as locations.

Meanwhile, Mammootty is shooting for Ratheena’s Puzhu, co-starring Parvathy Thiruvoth. He recently completed Amal Neerad’s Bheeshma Parvam.

