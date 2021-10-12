Telugu producer Mahesh Koneru dies of cardiac arrest at 40

Mahesh Koneru, a popular Tollywood producer in the Telugu film industry, died on Tuesday at his residence in Hyderabad due to cardiac arrest. He was 40, according to media reports.

Mahesh, who started out as a film journalist, soon became a publicist and marketing strategist in the movie industry. He handled public relations for the blockbuster movie series Baahubali by filmmaker SS Rajamouli. He also distributed the Telugu dubbed versions of actor Vijay’s Tamil films Bigil and Master in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Mahesh recently produced Telugu films like 118, Thimmarusu, and Miss India under the banner of his production house East Coast Productions.

He was also working on upcoming films including the Allari Naresh starrer Sabhaku Namaskaram, to be directed by debutant Sateesh Mallampati, and Police Vaari Hecharika starring Naga Shaurya and helmed by another debutant director KP Rajendra.

Actor Jr NTR took to Twitter to express his condolences over the demise of Mahesh Koneru. He wrote, “With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend S M Konery is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless. My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear (sic).”

Actor Kalyan Ram Nandamuri expressed shock and disbelief over the unexpected passing away of Mahesh and wrote on Twitter, “Absolutely shook and in disbelief. A man who is a friend, family and well-wisher is no more. Mahesh Konery has been our backbone no matter what. Huge loss to me personally and the whole industry. Strength to his near and dear ones (sic).”

Actress and singer Raashi Khanna wrote: “Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace @smokenru garu (sic).”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh too took to Twitter to share her condolences and said, “Oh no!! This is terrible news!! May his soul RIP.. strength to the family #maheshkoneru this is toooo sad (sic).”