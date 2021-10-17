See how Ranveer Singh reacted to Vidyut Jammwal's version of Tattad Tattad from Sanak

Sanak - Hope Under Siege featuring Vidyut Jammwal, Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal has steered its way to the audience's hearts with its release on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra.

Post the film's release, Vidyut posted an interesting and unique video on his social media showcasing all the action from the movie, but in Ranveer Singh's 'Tattad Tattad' style!

The video features action sequences from the movie with the backdrop of Ranveer Singh's popular song from 'Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela'. While Vidyut tagged Ranveer on the video, the later was pleasantly surprised to see the new version of 'Tattad Tattad'.

Ranveer replied to Vidyut on social media mentioning, "Hahahahaha !! This is so wild!! what imagination! Love it! Badass alert !! Taking names and kickin’ ass!!!!!"

Considered as India’s biggest action film in the OTT space, ‘Sanak’ features some cool and never-seen-before action sequences performed by Vidyut Jammwal.

Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra (who made her Bollywood debut), Sanak - Hope Under Siege is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and is streaming only on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. It is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Varma.