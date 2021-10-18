'It was scary, thrilling and exhilarating': Ajay Devgn on his adventure with Bear Grylls

Actor Ajay Devgn recently took a trip to the Indian Oceans for Bear Grylls's reality show 'Into The Wild'. Describing his experience as described scary but thrilling and exhilarating, the actor said it was a completely different experience from what he has done in his film career.

"My September break to the Indian Ocean worked for me in many ways. I have done dangerous things in films from the start of my film career 30 years ago but what I did during this trip was altogether different. It was scary, thrilling, adventurous, exhilarating and so much more. It also worked as a short personal break," said Ajay Devgn, who along with world-famous adventurer Bear Grylls, travelled to sea full of sharks, facing harsh weather conditions, eventually moving towards uninhabited islands.

When asked about his most difficult moments, Ajay recalled the time when he was in the middle of the deep ocean and needed to be rescued. "When I was in the middle of the deep ocean and Bear was trying to come in a helicopter to rescue me and take me to an island nearby, the waters were perilous. The wind of the chopper machine and the pressure of the water in which I was immersed neck-deep was very dangerous. Of course, I had full faith in Bear but I must confess, I could barely keep my head above the water."

When asked why he accepted this offer, he admitted being a fan of Bear. "I took it up because I am a huge fan of Bear Grylls. He is a master adventurer; he is a great human being and a daredevil. I wanted to spend time in nature and who better than Bear as a companion."

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has his hands full. "I am currently shooting for my home production May Day that has Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead with me. I'm also directing this film. I have Maidaan, a biopic on one of India's football legends. I am also making my foray into OTT with Rudra - The Edge of Darkness. Three other projects are being finalised." Besides these, Ajay will also be making special appearances in S.S. Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn will stream on October 22 on discovery+.