Sumeet Vyas on the journey of Permanent Roommates from a web series to an audio show

Back in 2014, Permanent Roommates was one of the first shows to lead the digital revolution when it comes to entertainment, making lead actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh household names. The success of the show was such that years later, it was turned into an audio show for Audible titled Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said.



Recalling the journey, he shares, "It's been great. I mean we made two seasons... We thoroughly enjoyed making each and every episode of the two seasons... After a couple of years, when the first Audible idea came about, we got really excited because it was like a fresh take on the whole show, premise and the world of it."

Sumeet credits the writers for the success of the show, adding that good scripts have always been the forte of TVF. "They have a good eye for good writers, and they really back their writers, I mean I can speak this with a lot of honesty. Because I've written for them (Sumeet Vyas had written Triplings). The kind of freedom that they give their writers, it is almost liberating and it shows in their content."



From 2014 to now, the digital space has grown tremendously with several streaming giants making their entry, bringing the best of content and creating more shows than ever involving the biggest of directors, producers, writers and actors. "I don't think any of us had an idea that this would turn into something so big. And I guess that's why we were able to do it the way we did it. In fact, even when we made Tripling and TVF pitchers. Nobody knew that this was going to almost start a new medium for the Indian entertainment industry," admits Sumeet Vyas.



Season 2 of Permanent Roommates: He Said, She Said is available on Audible



(with inputs from IANS)