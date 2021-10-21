Actor Kamal Haasan to launch his clothing line, House of Khaddar

South actor Kamal Haasan who is known for his timeless fashion statement will be launching a clothing line next month. Announcing the big news on his social media handles, the Vishwaroop actor shared a picture of Gandhi in a double-breasted suit from his barrister days and captioned it as, “Fashion is being civil yet disobedient”.



The actor also announced that he will be going to Chicago in November to launch the label House of Khaddar. Commenting on the same, he says, “What we are proud of is that we have chosen a material which made a world political statement for India. Khadi is very closely associated with our history and we take pride in it. From a pure comfort point of view, Khadi is an all-weather textile. It can take on the discontent of the winter as well as the sweat and toil of the summer. Our endeavour is to make Khadi relatable to the young urban market and uplift the weavers and artisans who create this beautiful art.”



The label aims at putting Indian handwoven fabrics and clothing on the global map and will be launching their debut fall edit 2021 designed by Amritha Ram. Ram has been a constant when it comes to styling Haasan and has styled his looks in many films including his Bigg Boss Tamil 5 looks.

With just a week for November, we certainly cannot wait to know more about the label which will definitely be about making a strong statement, not just sartorially.