Actor Anindya Chatterjee shows us how to rock the wedding season with four exclusive looks

With sustainability becoming the mantra for new-age fashion, homegrown designers are coming up with some stunning path-breaking work on local handwoven fabrics. Stylist-cum-designer Anupam Chatterjee’s label Warssi Kolkata too has dived deep into the world of ethical and sustainable fashion and has curated a stunning range of men’s wedding wear.

“Our festive wedding edit has focused on pastel colours mostly, hand embroidery on cotton, pure silk, tussar and jamdani primarily. The silhouettes include bandhgalas, Nehru jackets, kurtas, prince coats, jodhpuris, patialas and dhotis. The style is very basic, minimal and elegant since that’s what defines our brand as a whole. Also, globally, I feel everyone is following the fashion rule of less is more,” shares Anupam.

Red metal tikki embroidered kurta worn with an ivory dhoti with gold border

We get a lowdown from the stylist and couturier on the trends of grooms’ fashion this winter and actor Anindya Chatterjee poses in four exclusive looks for us:

What will be trending big time this festive wedding season?

People are buying exactly what they need and are settling for more neutral options instead of loud and occasional stuff. Statement pieces are back in trend. Buy wedding outfits with basic cuts and minimal designs in pastel shades.

What are the styles that are back with a bang?

I feel there’s a resurgence in statement wear. Prince coats and waistcoats are back with a bang, in fact, they are old classics and never go out of style. People can wear straight pants with a kurta and a waistcoat with a brooch, which looks very understated and elegant.

What kind of accessories will work this season?

Silver jewellery is in vogue with brooches and pocket squares being back with a bang. All grooms must have a pair of tan brown shoes and a black pair, besides ornate mules and mojris. Kolhapuris go well with any ensemble and hence one should buy a simple pair of that too.

Grey jamdani piran punjabi with a red handloom dhoti

Fashion faux pas one must avoid during the wedding?

Avoid heavy materials since they make one feel suffocated. Select more breathable and light fabrics like cotton, linen, silk and other such pure fabrics.

Festive-wedding wardrobe essentials?

Well-fitted inners are a must, shoes, a good pair of socks, the right perfume and watches, a brooch or a pocket square are essentials. Benarasi chadars or pashmina stoles are a must in any groom’s wardrobe in winter.

A gold kurta teamed with an asymmetrical jacket and dhoti

What are your upcoming collections?

My next collection for men would focus on a sustainable range of dhotis, kurtas, jackets and bandhgalas. I am also coming up with an exquisite collection of bridal lehengas, hand-embroidered benarasi weaves, designer blouses replete with embroidery in thread and sequin. I am also making some beautiful sheer customised veils for the Bengali brides in vibrant shades of red, pink green and golden shimmer.

Cotton floral prince coat worn with a green churidar

Actor Anindya Chatterjee posed for us in four wedding looks from Warssi Kolkata and shared his fashion and fitness secrets:

Festive wear: Preferably Indian ethnic.

Sartorial choices: Mostly casuals like jeans and tees; anything in black is my favourite.

Fitness mantra: Cycling and gymming, cycling mostly.

Diet: Normal Bengali home food.

Things you always carry: My wallet and phone.

Upcoming releases: Belaseshe and Abar Kanchenjungha.

