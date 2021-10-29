Ahsaas Channa gets into the gaming zone with the new series Clutch  

Coming out of her usual girl next-door roles, Ahsaas Channa reprises the character of a badminton player who switches to the online gaming universe in Clutch, currently airing on Dice Media’s YouTube Channel. A self-confessed ‘lazy bone’ who has never been into active sports, Ahsaas is excited to be a part of India’s first e-sports web series. We engaged in a short chat with the actor whose Kota Factory 2, too, is trending right now.

What was it about Clutch that got you on board?

There were two major draws for me with Clutch. First, the story and second the fact that it’s by Dice Media. I have been wanting to work with them for a long time and I am glad that I could finally do it. When I read the script, I found it intriguing. Also, I have never played a sportsperson on screen, ever. So, this was a good break from what I have been doing till now. You play a badminton player who makes a switch from the court to the console.

Tell us about your character.

I play Prachi in Clutch who is a badminton player. She is spirited and smart and observant too. Her journey from the badminton court to the online gaming universe is quite interesting, including her switch. Though I knew the basics of the game I had to practise a bit before the shooting. We even had a professional coach who helped me perfect my shot.

How active are you in sports?

I have never been a sports person. I was a lazy child. My flexibility is zero. I cannot even touch my toe. What about online gaming? I was heavily into online gaming and was hooked to PUBG. After it got banned, I switched to other games and at the moment I have Battleground on my mobile.

Since the show is about the online gaming universe what are your takeaways?

I was introduced to online gaming very late. It’s a viable career option and people earn big money from it. Also, it’s a good socialising platform as well. I remember once playing and chatting with a player from another country who did not know English or Hindi but we connected through our game.

Clutch is now streaming on YouTube