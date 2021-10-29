Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar hospitalised in Bengaluru

Sandalwood actor Puneet Rajkumar is reportedly hospitalised. According to media reports, the actor was admitted to Vikram Hospital on Friday morning is in the ICU.

Other reports say the actor has suffered a heart attack, and is in a critical state. His brother Shivrajkumar's daughter Niveditha and other members of Dr Rajkumar's family reportedly rushed to the hospital. This news has sent shockwaves across Karnataka.

It is reported that Crazy Star Ravichandran and producers Jayanna and K P Sreekanth are in the hospital.

Police has been deployed at the hospital and at his residence to handle the crowds of fans gathered.