Interview: Sneha Jain is living her dreams, playing the lead in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Always ecstatic about films, actor Sneha Jain grew up dancing to Bollywood numbers and performing them during family occasions since she was as little as five. “I wanted to be many things as a child; hence my mother never took my passion for acting seriously. But with time, she realised that all I wanted to be was an actor and she supported me whole-heartedly,” recalls Sneha, whose character Gehna from the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is now a household name.

We talk with the television actor about completing over 250 episodes and her future plans as an actress. Excerpts.

You must be happy with the response to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2?

I am absolutely thrilled. But it was not an easy journey. With no roots in the acting world, I had to struggle for many years and acted in bit parts in several crime-based television shows including Crime Patrol and Savdhaan India before bagging this lead role.

How is it to play the role of Gehna Desai?

There are many shades in Gehna’s character. It’s difficult to find such a pure and innocent soul in real life, who always keeps others’ wishes before hers and is ready to help everyone. Gehna is resilient and emotional and playing her has helped me become a non-judgmental person.

Sneha Jain

Do you plan to do films too or are you happy with television alone?

It’s a dream for any actor to work in Bollywood. I too want to see myself on the big screen and not necessarily as a lead actor since it’s not easy to bag the lead role. My only big dream is to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It can be a tiny presence in his film but I want to work with him at least once. I hope God will grant me this small wish.

What about web platforms?

Web shows are so raw and intense and there’s so much scope for exploring. Television is a bit over-the-top in content while the web is full of new concepts, and I am waiting to explore the same.

Sneha Jain

How do you plan to grow as an actress?

I keep watching good work whenever I get free time and observe the nuances of good actors. Also, I plan to join a theatre workshop once I finish this serial.

What would you have been if you were not an actor?

Definitely, a fashion designer! I have an innate sense of fashion and I love to style and design clothes for my family whenever there is any occasion.

So, what are your fashion choices?

I like to wear all kinds of clothes and what I wear depends upon my mood. I love wearing track pants and hooded T-shirts, Indian clothes with bindis, jhumkas and mojris, sexy bold clothes for night outs and lazy loose pants and T-shirts for my shooting days.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, is telecast Mon – Sat, 9 pm on Star Plus and Disney+Hotstar