Akshay Kumar's mother passed away, actor calls it 'an unbearable pain'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday morning. She was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital.

Akshay took to Twitter to express his grief.

Calling it 'an unbearable pain', the actor wrote, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence."

She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 8, 2021

The 53-year-old star said that his mother passed away peacefully.

"My maa... Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti,"

The actor, who was in the UK working on his next, returned to Mumbai earlier this week to be with his mother. Last evening, he took to Instagram to update his fans about his mother's health.

"Touched beyond words at your concern for my mom's health. This is a very tough hour for me and my family. Every single prayer of yours would greatly help," read his post.