Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially engaged

It was love at first sight for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

After four years of dating, Britney Spears on Sunday announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari on social media.



Sharing a video where she can be seen waving her hand with the massive diamond ring in front of the camera, Britney wrote, "I can't believe it." She also added several ring emojis in her caption.





In the video, Sam asks Britney, "Look at that, you like it?" and a happy Britney said, "Yeah."



Meanwhile, Sam shared another look at the ring on his own Instagram account, where he tagged Britney and left a simple prince-and-princess emoji caption.







It was love at first sight when Britney, 39, and Sam, 27, met in October 2016 on the set of her Slumber Party music video.

"The couple made their longstanding relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication, and love expressed to them," Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen added in a statement to Billboard, noting that Spears' ring was designed by New York City jeweller Roman Malayev.