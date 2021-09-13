'Is Kanye styling her?' fans ask about Kim Kardashian's black head-to-toe leather suit

Kim Kardashian left fans puzzled when she landed in the city wearing a leather suit that covered her entire body, including face

Socialite and television personality Kim Kardashian left fans puzzled when she landed in the city wearing a leather suit with her face also covered in a zipped leather mask.

According to an online portal, Kim landed in NYC with mother Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kris' partner Corey Gamble ahead of the Met Gala, scheduled to take place on September 13.

Kim's estranged husband Kanye West had donned a similar look a couple of years back. And, netizens couldn't help wondering if she has been styled by Kanye himself.

"Is Kim Kardashian auditioning for an American Horror story reboot," asked another on Twitter.



Kim paired the eerie look with high black boots and a ponytail.