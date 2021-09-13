Vidyut Jammwal proposes to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani ‘commando’ style, and the Internet can’t keep calm!

Actor Vidyut Jammwal and fashion designer Nandita Mahtani are now engaged! The two of them got engaged on September 1 and took to Instagram on Monday to make the announcement, leaving the Internet gushing over the way Vidyut proposed to Nandita.

Vidyut’s caption hinted that the actor popped the question “commando” style while the duo was participating in an indoor (wall) climbing session at a rock arena. Sharing a photo of the two of them holding hands, halfway on the wall with harnesses around both of them, Vidyut wrote, “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21 (sic).”

However, other reports and their date of engagement suggest that the couple got engaged on September 1 during their trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Vidyut also posted a picture on Monday of the two of them holding hands, looking at the Taj Mahal.

Nandita too shared these photos in an Instagram post with a pun-filled caption. She wrote, “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer… said yes!! 1-9-21 (sic).” She also posted a third picture of them posing next to a pool.

Nandita’s post received a lot of love and wishes from the film fraternity and fans, with actress Tanishaa Mukerji commenting, “Yay! Congratulation nandiii!!!” Singer Sophie Choudry wrote, “Yay yay… so much love to you both. Love you Nands @nanditamahtani. Well done @mevidyutjammwal (sic).”

Others who congratulated the couple included fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani, fashion designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and actress Ananya Panday.

Last year, Vidyut had dropped a hint about dating someone while talking to actor and fighter Michael Jai White. During a television show, Vidyut had said, “I’ve just started seeing this girl. By the way, you (Michael) are the first person I am saying it to. I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl and before you get to know through other sources, I think Michael has inspired me to say it (sic).”