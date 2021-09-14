Nushrratt Bharuccha shares motion poster of her upcoming horror film, Chhorii

Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha's horror film Chhorii is all set to drop this November on OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. A remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi, Chhorii is Nushrratt’s first horror film.



Sharing the motion poster, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor wrote, “The new face of horror is coming to haunt us!”

Directed by Vishal Furia, the motion picture poster teased cinema buffs with the silhouette of a pregnant woman with burnt hands and face draped in a dark red sari against a backdrop featuring animated dark clouds. The film also stars Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.

Chhorii marks the first collaboration between Abundantia Entertainment’s Psych, a vertical focused on the horror and paranormal genre, and the Los Angeles-based Crypt TV known for showcasing a new brand of scary with shows like – The Look-See, The Birch, Sunny Family Cult, and The Thing in the Apartment. With an established player joining the team, Chhorii seems to be on the right track to get the audience thrilled.

On the work front, Nushrratt was last seen in Ajeeb Daastaans and her future projects include Ramsetu and Hurdang.