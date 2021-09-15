After Mumbai Diaries 26/11, director Nikkhil Advani wants to explore the non-fiction genre further

Director Nikkhil Advani, whose latest outing Mumbai Diaries 26/11 opened to rave reviews on Amazon Prime Video recently, feels that he is gravitating more towards real-life stories. Starring an ensemble cast including Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Satyajeet Dubey, and others, the series chronicles the challenges that the medical team faced in the aftermath of the terror attack that struck Mumbai in 2008.

Advani’s journey kicked off with such commercial hits as Kal Ho Na Ho, Chandni Chowk To China, Patiala House, and Delhi Ki Safari. It was after 2010 that we saw a shift in Advani’s interest with films like Airlift, D-Day, Lucknow Central, and Satyameva Jayate franchise making a big splash on the screen. This year too we saw The Empire and Bell Bottom confirming Advani's interest in the non-fiction genre.

“Fact is stranger than fiction. I am gravitating towards telling real-life stories. You just have to listen to people and their incredible stories. I am a Mumbaikar and I love the city, its resilience, the fact that it never gives up, it never sleeps and all the lovely ways of describing the city but we tend to forget the people who are responsible for making it what it is,” says Nikkhil, who had the opportunity to interact with a few frontline warriors who saved Mumbai city post 26/11 attacks, thanks to this series.

