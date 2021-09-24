Mumbai Diaries 26/11 actor Princy Sudhakaran wants to move the audience with her performance

Her training days in Bharatnatyam drew actor Princy Sudhakaran to the world of performing arts. Born in Kerala and brought up in Mumbai, Princy joined theatre from a very young age and had been part of many plays, short films and adverts including Vikas Khanna’s debut film The Last Color starring Neena Gupta.

But it’s Princy's convincing portrayal of a nurse in Mumbai Diaries 26/11 that’s trending on Amazon Prime Video that has earned her recognition and praise as an actor. “I play Anju Varghese, a nurse in Bombay General Hospital, who is kind, compassionate and a true friend. She is someone who is thoroughly committed to her work in serving others. Anju is critical in taking the story forward and what happens with her deeply impacts other characters in the hospital too,” says the humble actor.

The table readings and her interactions with filmmakers Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves helped Princy a lot to understand the nuances of her character. “Being a nurse is a mundane job but there is alertness and a sense of responsibility involved. My director’s conviction was very contagious. His inputs on the set helped me in getting the tone right. I focused on portraying Anju with sincerity at that moment,” she adds. The actor shared her thoughts with us.

Princy Sudhakaran

How was it working with Nikkhil Advani?

It was fantastic working with Nikkhil, the way he directs is very interesting and unique — a couple of long shots were so beautifully choreographed. It was so exciting to execute them. All this has left me craving for more.

How is Konkona Sen Sharma as a co-actor?

Konkona is my favourite actor. She is a wonderful co-actor, who takes everyone along. In my scenes with her, she suggested some inputs and was always very supportive.

How do you want to grow as an actor?

I want to expand my horizons to understand art, an artiste’s ways, the craft of acting so that I can perform to move and inspire people.

If you were not an actor, what would you have been and why?

Maybe a singer because I love singing, or, an investigating officer, that would be thrilling and would have satiated my analytical side.

