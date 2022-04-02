‘The industry doesn’t need another Kumar Sanu,’ Jaan Kumar Sanu in an exclusive interview

There is a remarkable change in Jaan Kumar Sanu from what we saw during his Bigg Boss 15 stint earlier this year. He is in better shape physically, making him look more stage-ready and he is confident enough to handle tough questions, especially around nepotism.

Junior Sanu who has amazing pitch control over his vocals was participating in his debut formal adda at Kolkata Centre for Creativity. Though brought up in Mumbai, he speaks Bengali fluently and the session came alive with some hit numbers from the 90s sung by Jaan between conversations about his early life and his music career. In an exclusive chat, he spoke about taking inspiration from the legendary musician Kishore Kumar and why the Bollywood music industry doesn’t need another Kumar Sanu. Excerpts:

Your last release was Mera Tu which was six months ago. What’s happening in the music scene?

That was a tribute to Shehnaz and Siddharth. Sid was someone I looked up to and I have been his fan. I felt their bond was very pure and as a musician, I could express my feelings through music. There was very positive feedback on it.

What’s next?

I recorded two songs for Tollywood during this trip. I can’t disclose much but this is the first time I sang Rabindra Sangeet. It was a beautiful experience. On other fronts, I am doing tours with Mika Singh. We have had shows in South Africa, Doha, Delhi and even Goa. I am also recording a song with Arko Pravo Mukherjee soon for a Bollywood project. So things are picking up and I am going to give it my all.

Jaan Kumar Sanu with his mother at the Adda session at Kolkata Centre for Creativity

You are recording commercial songs plus doing Rabindra Sangeet. Is it intentional or you are going to streamline your music and pick one genre?

My role model has been Kishore Kumar who didn’t have any limits. So, on one hand, he sang groovy songs like Jhumru, on the other he sang slow and dark numbers like Manzile Apni Jagah… so he covered the entire spectrum of music and I wish to follow in his footsteps. My dad did the same. I don’t want to limit myself to one genre.

How do you intend to handle the topic of nepotism?

It doesn’t make a difference to me now, though it certainly did earlier. If I was a product of nepotism then I would have been brushing shoulders with big music labels and production houses and topping the charts. I would have been everywhere and not struggling. It’s my struggle that’s keeping me grounded. Dad has a big legacy and I have just started out. A fresher is being compared to a legend here. The industry already has a Kumar Sanu and they don’t need another one. My voice is different and it will have its own journey.

Do you wish to participate in any other reality show?

I was offered Lock-Up, anchored by Kangana Ranaut but my ultimate goal is to be a playback singer in Bollywood and not an actor. Bigg Boss gave me a big platform but my TV stint ended with the show.

Is any original or independent music coming up?

If composers want me to sing their songs, I am more than happy to collaborate. I have made songs with Mika Singh and we hope to release them soon, post our tour.

How did you lose so much weight?

I gained a lot of weight during the quarantine period before Bigg Boss aired, all thanks to the Bengali chef who kept on treating the glutton that I am. When I looked at myself on TV I was like what have I done to myself, I look like a sack of potatoes! And that haircut was also unflattering. I love working out now and cannot think about a day without it.