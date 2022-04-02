Reports: Ranbir and Alia are all set to get married this April

Love is in the air as Bollywood's much-loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally tying the knot later this month, according to reports. What begun as a hush-hush affair on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra is finally set to enter into matrimony, in a private ceremony with close friends and family members.

The wedding has for long been in speculation as sources close to the couple stated earlier that they have zeroed in on the wedding date. Neetu Kapoor too was spotted at celebrity designer Manish Malhotra's store recently.

Ranbir and Alia have picked Udaipur as their wedding destination and they are likely to tie the nuptial knot at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, according to sources.