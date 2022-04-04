Grammy 2022: A R Rahman attends the annual awards show with his son Ameen

Amidst the galaxy of musicians congregating for the glitziest music award ceremony, representing the Indian musicians was the legendary AR Rahman. He attended the event with his son A R Ameen.

While Rahman was seen in an abstract-printed lapel jacket in matte gold and brown, Ameen wore a colourful full-sleeved shirt and paired it with classic black trousers and silver shoes. Posing for the paparazzi, Rahman captioned the pic of the red carpet as ‘Parenting’ followed by an emoji. Rahman also posted a selfie with his son inside the venue.

AR Rahman with son AR Ameen

Rahman has won two Grammy awards so far, both for Slumdog Millionaire – Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for motion picture, television or other visual media and Best Song written for motion picture television or other visual media (Jai Ho).

Ameen, 19, is already a playback singer and has sung songs for films in Tamil, Hindi, Telegu, and Marathi and has also collaborated with his father on a few projects.