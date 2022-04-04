Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej wins his second Grammy

At the 64th Grammy Awards, which were held at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom, Indian composer Ricky Kej and rock legend Stewart Copeland won the Best New Age Album Grammy for their album Divine Tides.

After winning the award, Ricky took to social media and wrote: "We won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. I am filled with gratitude and absolutely love this living legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland. This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has ever collaborated with me, hired me, or listened to my music. I exist because of you (sic)."

Before attending the ceremony, Ricky Kej posted a picture of himself from the dressing room and captioned it: "Almost ready for the Grammys (sic)."

A few days ago, Ricky Kej wrote on being nominated for a Grammy: "With just over 10 days to go for the upcoming GRAMMY awards, a huge shout out to all my fellow artists and collaborators from around the world for being a part of this special journey with #DivineTides (sic)."

Ricky Kej was born in the USA but now lives and works in Bengaluru. The composer, who has won over 100 awards in over 20 countries across the globe, received his first Grammy for his album Winds of Samsara in 2015. He has been titled United Nations Global Humanitarian Artist and is also an active environmentalist.

Meanwhile, Stewart Copeland is the founder and drummer of the British rock band The Police.

Divine Tides was released by the music company Lahari Music and the album comprises nine songs and eight music videos that were filmed around the world, right from landscapes of the Indian Himalayas to the forests in Spain.