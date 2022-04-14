First pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are officially married and here's a look at their first pictures.

The wedding took place at Ranbir's residence Vastu at Pali Hill in Bandra, Mumbai.

The couple got married in a private ceremony today. Close relatives and friends gathered to shower their blessings on the newly-wed couple.

Akash and Shloka Ambani were on the list of friends as were Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and Akansha Ranjan.

To keep things as filmy as their love story, Ranbir picked his bethroted and carried her forward post the ceremony.

Alia shared the news on her Instagram page and posted images with an emotional caption that read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic)."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar congratulated the couple and called Ranbir his son-in-law. He posted the couple's pictures and penned a thoughtful note. "It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever!You are now my son in law.

Both the bride and the groom wore pastel hued Sabyasachi outfits on their special day.

Indulge wishes the newly-wed couple the happiest ever after.