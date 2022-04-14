Ranbir-Alia wedding: Peach and pink was the colour theme?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding will be remembered for a long time! The intimate affair took place at Ranbir's apartment Vastu on Pali Hill in Bandra, Mumbai. Celebrations began on April 13, and his family and friends pulled out all stops to look their best. However, what we noticed is that for the pheras, everyone from Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor to his cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan were dressed in shades of pink and peach. Kareena stole the show in a classic powder pink zari embroidered organza saree. Her beau Saif and sons Taimur and Zehangir were also spotted wearing blush hues.

Kareena shared an adorable picture of herself and Zeh wearing the attire on Instagram that read "Framed (heart) My Heart (heart) My Beta (heart) #Jeh"

Designer Manish Malhotra also took to Instagram with pictures of Kareena and her sister Karisma wearing his designs. Karisma took up floral notes in a classy white saree paired with a vibrant-orange blouse.

Ranbir's sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni posed for the paparazzi in a glittery gold ensemble designed by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla while his mother looked pretty in a multi-hued bespoke lehenga.