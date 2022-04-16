Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt took only four pheras during wedding, reveals Rahul Bhatt

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s apartment Vastu in Mumbai on April 14, took only four pheras during the rituals instead of the usual seven, according to Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt.



In an interview with media sources, Rahul was quoted as saying, “Interestingly, there were not seven but four pheras at the wedding. They had a special pandit. I was instrumental in a ceremony where brothers were needed. The pandit has been with the Kapoors for many years now. So, he explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not seven pheras but four pheras for the record. And I was during all the 4 pheras (sic).”



After getting married, Alia took to Instagram to share some dreamy pictures from the wedding. She captioned it by writing, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home... in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic).”



Alia has also changed her Instagram display picture to one from her wedding with Ranbir. The couple wore outfits designed by Sabyasachi for their big day. In fact, Alia’s ivory sari had her wedding date embroidered on it.