Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple’s bodyguard pens emotional note for Alia after ceremony

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate affair with close friends and family members present. After the wedding, Alia and Ranbir’s bodyguards, Sunil Talekar and Yusuf Ibrahim wrote heart-melting notes for the actors on Instagram.

Sharing a picture with Alia and Ranbir, Sunil wrote, “From holding your tiny hands to seeing you as a bride I can say my heart is filled with happiness today (sic).” Alia reacted to Sunil's post by liking it.

Yusuf too shared a photo with the couple and captioned it, “Shhhhhhhhhhhh.. Mubrook (Congratulations) Mr & Mrs Kapoor @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor (sic).”

After getting married, Alia also took to Instagram to share some dreamy pictures from the wedding. She captioned it by writing, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home... in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic).”



Alia and Ranbir reportedly began dating during the filming of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in 2017. Furthermore, Ranbir shared in an interview in 2020 that if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic, he and Alia would have been married by now.

On the work front, the two of them recently wrapped up the filming for Brahmastra. The first part of the trilogy, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy, is scheduled for release on September 9, 2022. This film will mark the first time that Alia and Ranbir will appear together on screen.

Alia had recently starred in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Ranbir was last seen in Sanju in 2018.

