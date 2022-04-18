Mithun Chakraborty's son, Mimoh, is all set to impress with his upcoming projects

The life of a Bollywood star kid might seem lavish and extravagant from a general perspective but it isn't necessarily a smooth one for all. Mithun Chakraborty’s eldest son Mahaakshay aka Mimoh Chakraborty believes he had it the hard way. After making his debut in Jimmy some 14 years back, he went on to feature in a few other films including Haunted 3D and Loot, all of which fell flat at the box office. Now, Mahaakshay is all set to revamp his image by taking up unconventional roles that focus more on his acting skills. We had a heart-to-heart conversation with the actor about his upcoming projects, criticism, trolling, and family.

You are set to make a comeback on the big screen after a brief hiatus. How are you expecting things to turn out this time given you were at the receiving end of tremendous criticism in the past?

To begin with, this is not a comeback since I never left the industry. Comebacks happen when someone leaves the industry and decides to try out their luck again after a short break. I was out of work. Over the past few years, I auditioned for every opportunity on my way, met directors, producers, and casting directors in person, and worked hard like every other newcomer because that’s the process. I cannot expect everything to be a cakewalk just because I carry the weight of a big name on my shoulders. I am living proof that there is no easy way. I see my upcoming projects Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Rosh as new opportunities to showcase my acting talent.

What shoes are you stepping into for your upcoming projects?

I have invested a lot in my role in Jogira Sara Ra as I had to physically transform myself for this film. It will see me in a completely new and unique avatar for which I have had to work on my body language too. My role is extremely different from whatever I have done in the past. I have just finished dubbing for the film, and I am extremely happy with its outcome.

For my other project Rosh, I will be stepping into the shoes of a computer analyst. The movie is about a group of friends encountering a strange event one night that changes their lives completely.

While some star kids have it lucky, you were someone who has been constantly compared with his father. Has the weight been too heavy to bear?

I believe nobody has things easy. Everybody is where they are supposed to be because they have proven themselves through their work. My father and I are two different individuals and I am absolutely okay with the fact that I will never be him when it comes to acting or fame. All I can do is push myself to be the best version of myself. The weight of my father’s name is so heavy on my shoulders, that I have become immune to all the hate and criticism I keep receiving.

Mimoh and Mithun Chakraborty

What is your take on digital trolling?

All of us have the freedom of speech and I cannot tell anybody to not comment on me and my work. What I can do is choose whether I want to reply to that person or stop entertaining him. If I entertain a troll, I come down to that person’s level. I choose not to react to trolling and that is the reason I am not on social media.

Mimoh with his wife Madalsa

Your brother Namashi will soon be debuting in Bollywood with Bad Boy. Do you apprehend he will be scrutinised too?

Namashi’s film Bad Boy is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and it will be ready for release by the end of August or September this year. Having already taken a look at the work he has done, I honestly feel he has outdone himself for his first film. He has shown a lot of maturity as an actor and is a thousand folds better than what I was in Jimmy. My other siblings Ushmey and Dishani are doing well in their spheres too and I am excited for each of them. Ushmey is currently touring America for a short film he made while Dishani is pursuing an acting course.

Mimoh, Dishani, Ushmey and Namashi

Your father debuted in the OTT space with Amazon's Bestseller. Can we expect to see you on digital platforms as well?

I am currently in talks with a lot of people from the film fraternity for OTT projects and hoping things will work out in my favour pretty soon. For now, I am focussing on my upcoming releases Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Rosh.