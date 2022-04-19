Tanuj Virwani on role in Abhay Season 3: Thrilled to play a character who is a murderer hiding in plain sight

Tanuj Virwani is a social media influencer turned serial killer in season 3 of Zee5 original Abhay. He is seen sharing the screen with Kunal Khemu and Divya Agarwal. Tanuj is best known for his role as the hothead cricketer Vayu Raghavan on the Amazon original Inside Edge. He was recently seen in Voot Select's Illegal.

Speaking about his role on Abhay and how he prepared for the character, Tanuj said, "It was an interesting and unique role for me. The duplicity of the character drew me to the part. Abhay as a franchise is known for its interesting villains but something like this has not been shown before. I tried to play the character earnestly and not judge him. My character Kabir doesn't think he is doing something wrong, it's like an itch he needs to scratch."

When asked how different this character is from his other roles, he said, "This is very different from the roles I have played before. I have played a hot-headed cricketer, a real-life murderer, and a gangster, among other roles. On the surface, one might think Kabir's character is like a prototype character for me. But for me, this role runs deeper. There is a thrill in playing a character who is a murderer hiding in plain sight."

Talking about Kunal Khemu, who plays the role of SP Abhay Pratap Singh, Tanuj said he was "very professional and orderly" on set. "I didn't know when Kunal ended and Abhay started. He was constantly in character on set. Kunal has done a lot of comedy roles before and that is his forte but it's good to see he has carved a niche for himself in OTT."

Tanuj started his film journey with Luv U Soniyo, a 2013 Hindi movie. He has starred opposite Sunny Leone in One Night Stand and also starred in Alt Balaji’s Code M opposite Jennifer Winget and Zee5’s show Poison.

Abhay Season 3 is now playing on Zee5.