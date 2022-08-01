Actress Nichelle Nichols from Star Trek died at 89

According to media sources, Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols died on Saturday at the age of 89 in Silver City, New Mexico. The official news was delivered by her son Kyle Johnson via his mother’s official Facebook page where he wrote, “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light, however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all. (sic)”

Her role in the 1966-69 series as Lieutenant Uhura earned Nichelle accolades for breaking stereotypes that had limited Black women to acting roles as servants and included an interracial onscreen kiss with her co-star William Shatner that was unheard of at the time, as reported by media sources.

Star Trek actor George Takei expressed his condolences on his official Twitter account; he wrote, “I shall have more to say about the trailblazing, incomparable Nichelle Nichols, who shared the bridge with us as Lt. Uhura of the USS Enterprise, and who passed today at age 89. For today, my heart is heavy, my eyes shining like the stars you now rest among, my dearest friend. (sic)” George portrayed the character Sulu in the original Star Trek series alongside Nichelle.

Actress Celia Rose Gooding, who currently plays Lieutenant Uhura in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the 11th Star Trek series, tweeted, “Nichols made room for so many of us. She was the reminder that not only can we reach the stars, but our influence is essential to their survival. Forget shaking the table, she built it. (sic)”

Apart from starring in the television series, Nichelle, alongside her cast members, appeared in six movies – all of which were spinoffs of the original franchise.

In recent years, Nichelle appeared in the television series Heroes, in which she portrayed the great-aunt of a young boy with mystical powers.

In 2015, Nichelle suffered a stroke; she was later diagnosed with dementia in 2018, according to media sources.