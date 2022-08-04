Actor Khatija makes internet go gaga with her swimsuit look

Monsoon has just set in but temperatures are still soaring high. Actor Khatija Iqbal of Ragini MMS: Returns fame has made things even hotter with a series of beach pictures on Instagram. Popularly known as Carribbean Desi Girl owing to her origins, the actor makes sure to step out in style even if it's just a two-piece swimwear.

The actor recently took things to Instagram to post a series of pictures from her exotic vacay at Benaulim Beach, Goa. She sensuously posed like a mermaid, in a white floral swimsuit with pearl strap sleeves on the shore that accentuated her tanned, curvy body perfectly.

The young actor upped her fashion game with a pair of golden hoops and a no make up look with just a hint of red lip tint. Khatija captioned the photo "The sun, sand & swimsuit…"

On the work front, Khatija will soon be seen in "The Weddings of Munnes" alongside actor Abhishekh Banerjee and Barkha Singh. The show is slated to release on Voot.