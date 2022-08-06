Deepak Tijori’s daughter Samara Tijori opens up about following her father’s footsteps

Samara Tijori has grown up amidst the glitz and glamour of B-Town owing to her father, actor Deepak Tijori, who left a body of impressive work in films like Sadak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi and Dil Hai Ke Manta Nehi.

After debuting as Mini Biswas in Sujoy Ghosh's film Bob Biswas (2021), Samara recently made her first appearance on the web with Hotstar series Masoom, alongside Boman Irani. We spoke with her about the dimensions of her character in this psychological thriller and the bond she shares with her father.

How was it working in Masoom?

The experience was challenging yet beautiful. My character in Masoom is not uni-dimensional, it has multiple layers and is always on the edge, constantly thinking something and acting on impulse. My character wasn’t very easy to breathe life into but it was very exciting as an actor for me to create the character from scratch. It has been a great experience working with my co-actors and director who constantly guided me at every step while getting the job done.

Was it intimidating to work with someone as prolific as Boman Irani?

Initially, I was definitely nervous. I remember walking up to Boman on the very first day of the filming because I wanted to meet everybody involved in the project. He hugged me warmly and that was a huge gesture to dissipate all my fears and apprehensions of working with such a senior actor. I didn’t expect him to be so warm and welcoming, and that certainly helped me ease up on the sets.

Has acting always been your choice of profession?

I had studied psychology and wanted to become a criminologist. I was merely 17 or 18 years old when I interned for IIFA Awards and it was there that I had my first real-life interactions with people from the film industry. That made me reconsider my career choices. My father had already predicted when I was little that I would become an actor at some point in time but I never took that prediction seriously and kept ignoring the option. But after my IIFA internship I began with being an assistant director, gradually shifting to acting.

What was your dad’s reaction to your decision?

He just laughed when I expressed my desire to become an actor because he already knew in his heart that that was how things would turn out for me. He actually guided me in a lot of ways, and prepared me to accept rejection and embrace patience. He said no matter what, you just have to keep on going.

Will we get to see you working with your father soon?

I would definitely love to work with him, but I am just that kind of a person who eases up more with strangers and becomes conscious around family members. I remember, even when I was younger and had stage performances that my family would attend, it would make me nervous and shy. Even now, during the lockdown when we had to do all our auditions at home, I would become extremely conscious around them.