We live in a male-dominated society, not fair to single out cinema: Shruti Haasan on sexism in industry

She was part of a recent discussion during which she was asked about the industry being overtly male-dominated

author_img Team Indulge Published :  09th August 2022 03:19 PM   |   Published :   |  09th August 2022 03:19 PM
Actor-musician Shruti Haasan, who was asked about her opinion on the film industry being overly male-dominated during a recent interview, responded that cinema alone cannot bear the brunt of the tag especially when society, in general, was ‘male-dominated’. She added that cinema and art of every kind are just a reflection of society and the times we live in.

"I think we live in a male-dominated society. I don't think it's fair to single out cinema as cinema is a reflection of telling stories of what we see. Sometimes it becomes a chicken and egg situation but mostly I would say art imitates life," Shruti was quoted as saying.

The actress has completed over a decade in the Telugu film industry and has delivered some amazing hits over the last few years, including Race Gurram, Srimanthudu, D-Day, and Premam.

On the work front, Shruti will be releasing her second original track ‘She is a Hero’ later this month. Other upcoming films in her kitty include Salaar opposite Prabhas, Chiru 154 opposite Chiranjeevi, and NBK 107 with Balakrishna.

