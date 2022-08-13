Anil Kapoor on 23 years of Taal: ‘The movie got me Slumdog Millionaire'

It’s been 23 years since the romantic saga of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna’s Taal was released. The film not only delivered a classic romantic tale but also timeless music by A R Rahman.

The movie was released today on August 13, 1999, and completed 23 years of its release.

From a rich young businessman Manav (Akshaye Khanna) falling in love with a beautiful aspiring singer Mansi (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and facing uphill climbs when faced with class difficulties to introducing a practical musician Vikrant (played by Anil Kapoor) redefining the definition of love with sacrifice, the movie shows a potpourri of emotions supported by soulful music.

Not to mention the delicate rhythms of Ishq Bina and Kahin Aag Lage to the melodies like Taal Se Taal, Ramta Jogi and Kariye Naa still remain popular.



Anil Kapoor, who became a sensation after the film recalls how the film was destined to be his as the role of Vikrant was initially offered to Govinda, “23 years of Taal! I will forever be grateful to have been a part of this iconic movie. In many ways, I was destined to do it, as my role was first offered to Govinda but ultimately came to me.It was Taal that Danny Boyle saw and my performance in it made him offer me, Slumdog Millionaire. I thank my lucky stars for the love and support of the phenomenally talented showman Subhash Ghai saab and for four hugely successful milestone films with him,” expresses the actor.