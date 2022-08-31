I love being an unexpected package in all black: Shruti Haasan on slaying the Goth look

Shruti Haasan is making headlines for quite some time now, not only for her films but her fashion choices, especially the Goth look. With the global trend being on and off over the last few years now, Shruti has been slaying the all-black look with different outfits ever since her debut film Luck in 2009. Her love for black isn’t unknown and her fashion choices have always been individualistic.

In fact, her love for Goth is not just restricted to fashion but also reflects in her poetry, music, and her ideologies.

Talking about the inspiration she got for her Gothic look, Shruti says, "I'm inspired from the music I have grown up listening to, the literature I read, novels, and everything I have grown up reading from that world. I love heavy metal. When I was younger, I loved being that unexpected package in all black."

Shruti, who is fondly called ‘Goth Papa’ by her fans and followers, is also a firm supporter of sustainable fashion, which essentially means reusing or buying pre-loved clothing instead of purchasing new pieces. Last year, she organised a Charity Closet sale with Dolce Vee, which had dress pieces and jewellery from her wardrobe.