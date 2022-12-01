Actor Resh Lamba plays a contract killer in Randeep Hooda starrer Inspector Avinash

Actor Resh Lamba, who is part of the crime thriller web series Inspector Avinash helmed by Randeep Hooda, says that it has been an amazing experience to be a part of the project. Speaking about his role he says,"In Inspector Avinash, I am playing a common man who is a contract killer with the darkness within. The screen presence is small, but prominent necessity of the story."

The web series, which stars Resh alongside Randeep Hooda and many more recognised actors like Urvashi Rautela, Govind Namdev, is based on a true life incident of 1997. The story revolves around the super cop Avinash Mishra of Uttar Pradesh who takes battles to reach the head of the weaponry cartel.

Spilling beans on his experience sharing screen space with Randeep he tells, "Working with him in the series was an absolute honor. He comes from a different school of acting. I had a great chance to see him perform live and learn as much as I could. The kind of ease he performs with is commendable. He is a kind person."

Previously seen in City Lights, India's Most Wanted, Bell Bottom, Dybbuk, Ghoul, She 2 among others, Lamba has played versatile roles so far.

Talking about juggling from one role to another he said, "Usually, I work on one project at a time. So I have always enough time to work on the character and myself. So it's not that tough to stay with the character as long as we are shooting for the part. On the other hand, the kind of characters I have worked on till now are so different and unique that even if I want, I can't carry one character's skin to the other character."

Talking about his future aspirations, he says that he would love to play roles that wouldn't let him sleep. "I am looking for some different characters I have never explored on screen or on stage till now. I am looking for characters who disturb me and make me think as a human being and make me understand the greys more than the blacks and whites because that should be one of the main motives of art."

Inspector Avinash will stream on MX Player.