Kota Factory actor Sachin Vidrohi opens up about his role in Nishedh

Actor Sachin Vidrohi, best known for Kota Factory, Flames, Dil Patang, Anant, Ye Saali Naukri is currently seen in Nishedh season 2. The sequel also stars Asheema Vardaan, Aaryan Tandon, Anusubdha Bhagat, Rrama Sharma, Aanchal Goswami and Chitransh Raj.

Talking about the show he says, "MTV Nishedh focuses on fostering healthier attitudes and behaviours and removing the stigma surrounding several health-related issues, including sexual reproductive health and wellbeing, contraceptive care, abortion and tuberculosis (TB)."

Sachin Vidrohi

Describing his character in the show he says, "I am playing Ajay who loves his wife and is very supportive to her. He is optimistically ambitious and broke after suffering a job loss. He dreams of becoming an entrepreneur. He pretends to work at a bank and no one gets to know that he’s delivering pizzas. Umang Sabarwal who was the creative producer on the project recommended my name to test for Ajay's part."

He continues, "Set in the fictional and conservative town of Premnagar, with youth being the primary target audience. The series follows a disruptive filmmaker, a married couple with an unexpected pregnancy and an influencer on the run as they navigate their way through a maze of difficult life choices."

Sharing his working experience in the show he shares that it feels great to be a part of such a show which already has it's audience base. "I am a new face being added to the show with a new story. I always wanted to work in a show like this which caters to the young audience with a lot of awareness and right messaging. I am getting a lot of messages and calls from villages and small towns regarding the relatable characters and story. I had an amazing time shooting with all my co-actors especially Rrama Sharma and Aryan Tandon with whom I am sharing most of the screenspace."

The show is being aired on MTV and Voot.