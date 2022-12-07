Actor Vaarun Bhagat opens up about being a vegan

Actors are arguably the most influential people when it comes to health and fitness and influencethe millennials profoundly. In Bollywood, there are many actors who follow a vegan diet and the handsome actor Vaarun Bhagat who played a dreaded henchman in Undekhi, he is one of the actors who turned from a hard-core carnivore to a vegan.

Vaarun opens up about his journey from being a non-vegetarian to turning vegan and says, "I am a Punjabi, so I have grown up eating a lot of meat. But when one of my close friends' six-month-old baby got diagnosed with Type A diabetes and was prescribed four insulin injections a day, the doctor advised him to turn vegan. He's now two-years-old, completely healthy, and no longer requires insulin injections. So that's when I started reading about veganism and its many health benefits. Going vegan is the best thing you can do to safeguard your own health, help stop animal suffering, and protect the environment."

Vaarun Bhagat

When asked about the difference he felt after turning vegan, the actor says, "I went vegan, and I’ve never felt better. Now, I want to share that wonderful feeling with everybody I know. Like one of the major changes that I noticed was my energy levels while working out are much higher and I've never looked better since I went vegan. "

Vaarun, who received applause for the series Undekhi, was also seen in the series Udan Patolas, and Dulha Wanted. The actor will also be a part of Sidharth Sengupta's next big project Aar ya Paar.