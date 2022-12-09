Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal share unseen wedding pictures on their first marriage anniversary

Actor Vicky Kaushal and actress Katrina Kaif have shared some beautiful Instagram photos to mark their first wedding anniversary today. While Vicky Kaushal said in his post that time passes with her "in the most magical way," Katrina Kaif referred to her husband as "my ray of light." On December 9 last year, the actor-couple were wed in an opulent ceremony in Rajasthan. The private event took held at Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara and lasted three days. They have recently shared pictures on Instagram of themselves having a good time at festivals.

Vicky Kaushal wrote on Instagram, "Time flies... but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!" Katrina too wished her husband on Instagram by saying, "My Ray of Light. Happy One Year."

The posts gained thousands of likes from Instagram users in a matter of minutes. Before getting married last year, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dated for some time. With their family and close friends present, it was an intimate yet lavish Punjabi wedding in Rajasthan. This year, the couple took a quick trip to the mountains to commemorate their wedding anniversary just a few days ago.

On the work front, the film Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 16, which is helmed by director Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. Katrina Kaif will appear in the films Tiger 3, Merry Christmas, and Jee Le Zaraa.

