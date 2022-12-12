Maddam Sir actor Imran Nazir Khan set to web debut with series L Lag Gaye

Actor Imran Nazir Khan, who was previously seen in Hamari Bahu Silk, Maddam Sir, Gathbandhan, Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Mariam Khan Reporting Live and many more, gets candid about his struggles in the journey, new year resolution and his upcoming web show L Lag Gaye starring alongside Sahil Anand, Vedika Bhandari, and Ayesha Kapoor.

Opening up about his journey so far he says, "It has been a challenging journey because coming from Kashmir to become an actor here, was a difficult path to choose. I gave numerous auditions and cracked roles in television. Now, I'm looking forward to play lead roles in TV shows and preparing for the same. I'm learning dance, action stunts, Gymnastics, workout and theatre. So I have come a long way."

He continues, "Right now, I'm not satisfied with my journey as I want to work more and do some great characters. I want to play lead roles as I came to Mumbai from Kashmir for the same. But situation didn't unfold the way I wanted and still I'm working hard on myself to do some challenging and meaningful kind of roles in future. I would also love to play negative roles. I want to try every medium, but the ultimate goal will always remain films."

Talking about his debut web series L Lag Gaye, he says, "It's a comedy drama of a wedding that happens during lockdown which creates chaos in the family. I'm playing a parallel lead in L Lag Gaye. Out of the three songs, one song is filmed on me. I play a pivotal part in the story."

Sharing his resolution for next year, he says, "My new year resolution is to renew my determination and work more harder than before. My goal is to be focused and become the best version of myself. Learn from my mistakes in this year and bring improvements."