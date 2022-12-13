Beintehaa actress Anjali Kapoor plays an undercover agent in web show An Incomplete Mission

Singer and actress Anjali Kapoor whose work repertoire includes Color's TV show Beintehaa, V Distraction (Channel V Series), Zindagi T-Series music video of eminent singer Stebin Ben, Oh My God Punjabi song sung by Band of Brothers and her latest web series Farm House will be now seen in web series An Incomplete Mission (action thriller) alongside Amit Soni.

Directed by Dipansu Halder, know for his Cinematography in Talaash, Baby, Batla House and others, the show is set to release by the start of next year.

The 26-year-old beauty, opens up about the show and says, "My upcoming web series Incomplete Mission is a Hollywood-based web show which also stars Amit Soni as my co-actor. I'm playing an undercover agent in this show which will release at the start of next year."

Speaking about her experience in playing the role she states, "My experience in that web show has been insightful. Also, it was quite enthralling and challenging to play an undercover agent. Unlike television drama it was something new for me because I got to do actions. I learned fights and action scenes which was a challenging part about this character. My director Dipanshu Halder is quite known in the industry and was very clear with his vision. I really loved it!"

She has also become the brand ambassador of cricket league VPL team, Gwalior Golden Tigers. Talking about the same Anjali shares, "I feel honored to be a part of VPL, a league created to promote rural cricketers in the country. Being a brand ambassador among some of the great artistes of the industry, is truly a fulfilling experience for me. Our prime minister supporting this cause of uplifting and providing boys from rural area a platform is very noble."