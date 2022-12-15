Actor Rohit Pathak to play the villain in Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya 

Actor Rohit Pathak, known for his films Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Bakrid, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Mickey Virus and Dharavi Bank, will be seen in playing one of the villains in Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, which also stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan. Helmed by Bobby Kolli, the film is set to hit screens globally on January 13, 2023.

Opening up about the film, Pathak says, "Waltair Veerayya is the name of the protagonist, a fisherman, played by Chiranjeevi Sir. After a very long time, he is doing a film for the mass. The film talks about the story of the fisherman community near a coastal region where he is almost like the godman."

Spilling beans on his role, he reveals, "I'm playing one of the villains in the film who is a mafia don from Bangladesh. He is the mafia of coastal area stretching from Bangladesh to Chennai and is one of the most wanted criminal for illegal businesses. The main peculiarity of this character is that he does all his illegal work via sea route during high tide, cyclone and red alert taking advantage of natural disasters to carry out his work in silence. He's like the king of seashore who can escape easily from Indian force."

Recalling his working experience with Chiranjeevi, Pathak says, "When you work with such a senior actor like him, your working experience becomes memorable. Words fall short to describe the working experience with an actor who has given 40-50 years to this fraternity. He is a flawless actor and acting is innate in him. He needs no preparation, such a fine actor he is! This comes from a lot of experience. We used to discuss things during breaks. He's very humble and down to earth despite being a living legend. I think that's why people call him mega star."