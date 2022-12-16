India Women's National Cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur talks about her fashion choices and more

She leads the women in blue in all formats and lives by her idol Virender Sehwag's mantra 'see ball, hit ball'. We are talking about the 33-year-old Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of India Women's National Cricket team. Unassuming and humble to the core, this young player recently collaborated with celebrity fashion designer duo Shantnu and Nikhil for their newly launched sassy Cricket Collection -- an edgier version of the traditional cricket-inspired fashion wear. The collection was recently showcased at the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour in Kolkata and we got hold of Harmanpreet to know her personal style.

Tell us about the collaboration with SNCC?

It's a first for me but I readily said yes to this fashion collaboration since it was all about cricket and they were creating something sports-based and the entire collection showcased clothes for sporty women. Since I spend a lot of time on the field it's important for me to wear the kind of clothes that keep me comfortable despite all the sweat. I personally loved wearing their jacket in blue, it gives such a comfortable yet royal feel.

What's your personal fashion choice like?

I always like wearing things that are very high on comfort and make me confident. That's why you will mostly see me wearing jeans and t-shirt since I can easily carry them. I do not like trying out too many new things since I want to be in my comfort zone. Among colours, royal blue is very close to my heart but I also like any colour that's not too dark.

I don't really remember when was the last time I wore something ethnic. The first time I wore a sari was when I went to receive the Arjuna Award and I hardly wear kurtis or other occasion wear since I never get the time to socialise or go to weddings.

What's your winter fashion like?

During the winter, I like wearing boots and long coats. I like the casual and easy clothes like hoodies and pullovers in blues, greys and black

Harmanpreet Kaur

How has cricket moulded you as a person?

Cricket has made me a more responsible person over the years. As a child, I used to be very careless and unaware of a lot of things. But from the day I became a cricketer, I learnt to take responsibility. Cricket has made me a team person and changed my life in a very positive way. I have learnt to take both praises and brickbats positively since it helps me learn from them.

You must be elated by the introduction of equal pay for men and women cricketers...

Of course, it was long due and it was a great surprise for me. The moment I entered the BCCI office everybody was hugging me and I thought that they were wishing me for Asia Cup. But later when they told me the reason, we were all overjoyed.

Any female cricketer you admire and look up to?

It's Jhulu didi (Jhulan Goswami). I debuted under her leadership and she taught me a lot of things. I watched how she prepared and took such great take care of her juniors. That's an admirable quality.

Who's the best-dressed woman in your eyes?

It has to be Nita Ambani. I met her during the Arjuna Award ceremony and the way she was carrying herself was incredibly sophisticated and stylish. She, in fact, talked with me and I was so pleasantly surprised to hear that she knew all the names of women cricketers and she also gave us feedback on the 2017 World Cup.

Any favourite Bollywood actor?

I love Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as a couple both on and off the screen. They are very stylish and cool.

Your diet regimen?

When we are training we are always under a strict diet plan that we have to follow diligently. But during my off days, I try to eat very less and something that's light like daal, roti and sabji.

What would you have been if not a cricketer?

It's very tough to answer since I never thought of it. I can't even think of a life without cricket since I grew up playing the game and there had been no back-up plan. Since I was a child I held the bat and used to accompany my dad -- who was a cricketer -- to wherever he went to play.