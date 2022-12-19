Shah Rukh Khan, Dhanush congratulate Lionel Messi, Argentina for FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals victory

The world witnessed one of the most satisfyingly exhilarating moments when Argentina defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Finals, with Lionel Messi’s two goals bolstering the victory.

Celebrities and sportspeople from all across the globe, including Neymar Jr, Sachin Tendulkar, and Shah Rukh Khan, took to social media to shower congratulatory messages on Messi and team Argentina.

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr simply wrote on Twitter, “Felicidades Hermano (Congratulations brother) #leomessi.”

Legendary, former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar applauded the comeback by Argentina and gave a special shoutout to Emiliano Martinez for his performance. He wrote in a tweet, “Many congratulations to Argentina on doing this for Messi! Wonderful comeback from the way they started the campaign. Special mention to Martinez for the spectacular save towards the end of extra time. That was a clear indication to me that Argentina would clinch this.”

Actor Ranveer Singh said, “It had to be Him. #Messi.”

Actress-entrepreneur Preity Zinta too congratulated Argentina and said in her tweet, “Omg ! What a game! What a stunning final. #Messi I wanted this soooo much for you. Well played Argentina. Hard Luck France! (sic)”

Meanwhile, calling the match a “fairy-tale ending,” actor Dhanush commended Messi, Emiliano Martinez, and Ángel Di María and wrote on Twitter, “Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deserving Di Maria stepped up when mattered , and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year.”

Actor Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a paragraph on the team’s victory and said, “ARGENTINA... This has to be one of the most incredible finals ever played. Heart goes out to @k.mbappe and the resilient French squad but tonight was destined to belong to Argentina and @leomessi .. what a team! What a player!! Also, let’s take a second to emphasise how important that 117th-minute save by Martinez was.. that guy is a boss!!! Amazing game .. just amazing. The hangover of this emotional roller coaster will last a long long time. Wow!”

Actor Boman Irani wrote, “I am not Argentine. I am not French. So then please explain to me why MY heart is thumping? #WorldCupFinal.”

Actor Anil Kapoor too appreciated Messi’s performance and said, “Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player! Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times #Messi!!! (sic)”

Actor Shah Rukh Khan divulged a small memory involving childhood nostalgia and said, “We are living in the time of one of the best World Cup Finals ever. I remember watching WC with my mom on a small tv….now the same excitement with my kids!! And thank u #Messi for making us all believe in talent, hard work & dreams!! (sic)”

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, “Duel in the Desert. Couldn’t ask for a better game. Incredible play!!!!”

