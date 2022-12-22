Madhuri Talkies actor Sagar Wahi to act in Two Stations alongside Dev Sharma and Pradeep Nagar

Actor and theatre artiste Sagar Wahi, best known for playing a pivotal roles in the web series Madhuri Talkies and television shows like Nimki Vidhayak and Ishq Unplugged, next will be seen in a suspense thriller titled Two Stations starring alongside Dev Sharma and Pradeep Nagar. The film was shot primarily at different locations of Bhaderwah in Jammu last month.

Giving an insight on the film and his role he says, "It's a suspense thriller based in Bhaderwah, Jammu, and has a very interesting story set there. The script is very intriguing which attracted me to be a part of this story. I'm playing a hard working, simple middle-class guy."

He adds, "The shooting experience was amazing. People there were very supportive to us. It was extremely cold there which made it difficult to deliver dialogues. It was a great learning experience shooting outdoors."

On working with his co actors he says, "It was great experience and every time when you work with different co-actors, you learn some or the other things. Same with the director...you learn a variety of things on different projects."