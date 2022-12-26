It’s a wrap! Anushka Sharma finishes filming 'Chakda Xpress', thanks Jhulan Goswami for final clap

Actress Anushka Sharma has finished filming for the upcoming sports drama Chakda Xpress, where she portrays the role of Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team. Directed by Prosit Roy, the movie will air on Netflix. The filming started in June this year.

The actress undertook rigorous training and outdoor routines for the film. Earlier, several people had questioned Anushka's portrayal of Jhulan Goswami because the former's appearance had undergone extensive experimentation by the filmmakers, evidenced by the widely shared photos taken on the set.

Anushka is seen wearing the Team India shirt while cutting the cake with the director Prosit Roy and Jhulan. Another image shows the actress giving the director an embrace as the rest of the team applauds. One image also captures Jhulan holding the clapperboard. And in one of the funny pictures taken on set, Anushka is pictured lying in a truck as Jhulan claps with the clapperboard on her face!

Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote, “It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress, and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot! (sic).”

Chakda Express is a biopic based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Sharing her thoughts on the film earlier this year, Anushka wrote on Instagram, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket. (sic)."

The actress had earlier played the role of a state-level wrestler in the Salman Khan-starrer Sultan. Chakda Express would be her second film as a sportsperson and has already built up a lot of expectations among her fans.

