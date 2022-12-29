Actress Shruti Srivastava gets praised for her role in Dharavi Bank 

Despite the presence of heavyweight actors like Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, model-turned-actress Shruti Srivastava gets noticed for her role in the recently released web series Dharavi Bank on MX Player.

We speak to the beautiful actress about the same.

You are getting praised for your role in Dharavi Bank. How did you prepare for the role?

Sitting with the director Samit Kakkad and understanding the character and its language helped me build Sakeena. She has no inhibitions and she’s fearless and I had to continuously read my lines to understand her character and from where she was coming. It was challenging to be honest but worth all the effort.

How was it working with Suniel Shetty and Vivek Oberoi?

I didn’t have scenes with Vivek Oberoi so we didn’t shoot together. However, we met during dubbing and he appreciated my work so I was very happy. Sunil Shetty and I had 2 days of work and he’s a very warm person. The best thing I learned from him was how he stayed calm before all his shots and during the takes he did them so effortlessly. He was also very observant about everything on set.

Shruti Srivastava

As an actor how do you learn and grow?

I took this role as it was very challenging and bold and as a newcomer, I wasn’t too sure if I should do this. But since the character had too many layers and one breaking point in the entire series I thought let’s take it up as a challenge. The best thing is when the director has faith in you that you can pull off this role. I worked on my character hard and the biggest learning as an actor was not judging any character and performing my part well.

What inspires you as an actor?

Playing different characters.

Any dream actor or director you want to work with?

Zoya Akhtar and Shahrukh Khan.