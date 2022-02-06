Condolences pour in for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar from PM Modi, Shilpa Shetty, AR Rahman and others

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was hospitalised on January 11, 2022 after testing positive for COVID-19, passed away on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She was 92.

The singer’s health deteriorated on February 5. Sources said she continued to remain in the ICU and was on ventilator support.

Lata Mageshkar had been admitted to the hospital after she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. The singer had also been steadily recovering, according to media reports.

Condolences poured in for the ‘Nightingale of India’ on social media. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the singer and said that he considered it his “honour that he has always received immense affection from Lata Didi.” He wrote on Twitter, “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. (sic)”

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Twitter to express her grief and said, “Lost a legend today… Many generations will always remember you like this, @mangeshkarlata ji. A big loss to the entire nation. Om Shanti. May you Rest in Peace (sic).”

Music maestro AR Rahman shared a picture of himself with the singer on Twitter and wrote, “Love, respect and prayers @mangeshkarlata (sic).”

Calling her a “national treasure,” actress Pooja Hegde said, “Our nightingale has fallen silent. You are no more but your legendary contribution to the music industry will live on. The number of emotions you could make us feel with just a single line. R.I.P #LataMangeshkar Mam. You will always be in our hearts.Our National Treasure (sic).”

Meanwhile, cricketer Virender Sehwag said, “The Nightingale of India, a voice which has resonated with, brought joy and happiness to millions around the world leaves. Heartfelt Condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar (sic).”

Director-producer Farah Khan thanked the singer for her renditions and said, “Legends remain immortal (sic).”

Politician Omar Abdullah wrote, “My earliest memories of music are of my father playing songs from movies like Aandhi, Sargam, Noori & Guide. These soundtracks have never dropped off my list of favourites.Along the way I added movies like Karz, Kabhi Kabhi, & Asha. There will never be another #LataMangeshkar RIP (sic).”

Others who paid tribute to the veteran singer include cricketer-politician Gautam Gambhir, actors Sanjay Dutt, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Nivin Pauly, Aditi Rao Hydari, Tamannaah Bhatia, Genelia Deshmukh and Parineeti Chopra, filmmakers Karan Johar and Boney Kapoor and more.

Known to be one of Indian cinema’s most iconic singers, Lata received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. She has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

The legendary singer has recorded songs in more than a thousand Hindi films and has sung tracks in several Indian languages as well as foreign languages.