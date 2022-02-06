Lata Mangeshkar to be given a state funeral on Sunday

Veteran singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar will be accorded a state funeral in Mumbai on Sunday evening.



Lata's mortal remains shall be taken home in Prabhukunj Building, near the Breach Candy Hospital around 12.30 pm and kept there for a couple of hours for people to pay their last respects.



Later, it will be shifted to Shivaji Park where the public can catch a final glimpse of her from 4-6 p.m.



Thereafter, around 6.30 p.m. she will be accorded a funeral with full state honours at the Dadar Crematorium adhering to all Covid protocols, said officials.



Earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the hospital said Lata Didi breathed her last at 8.12 a.m. due to post-Covid multi-organ failure after 28 days in the hospital.



When the news broke, Rashmi Thackeray, wife of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Raut, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and others rushed to the hospital to meet and condole the bereaved Mangeshkar clan.



Top leaders starting from President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Central and State ministers, besides other dignitaries and celebs from all walks of mourned the "end of an era" in Lata's demise.

