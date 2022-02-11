Special: Actor Solanki Roy makes an impressive debut in Baba Baby O opposite Jisshu Sengupta

Her innate curiosity to explore new things landed Solanki Roy in the film industry. Spotted at university corridors, a casual audition for mega soap Kotha Dilam in 2013, got Solanki the lead role, followed by superhit tele series Ichye Nadi, turning her into a household name. A few web series later, Solanki just debuted in Tollywood with the much-anticipated film Baba Baby O that released across theatres today.

Produced by popular filmmakers Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, this film has a very interesting storyline around surrogacy and single fatherhood and pits Solanki opposite star-actor Jisshu Sengupta. Directed by Aritra Mukherjee, who made an impressive debut last year with Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti, it’s already creating a buzz for its non-preachy approach and mellifluous tracks.

Solanki Roy

"I am lucky to get such a good platform to debut in films. But it also creates a lot of pressure to perform well and make the most of the opportunity," tells Solanki, who plays Brishti, a very assertive modern woman in the film.

"What attracted me to the film was its script and the way it deals with a very socially relevant topic -- surrogacy. It’s also a love story of two people from different age groups. I play a very modern working girl who literally hates children and there's a background to it. To create her on-screen, I read the script many times over and had lengthy discussions with Aritra at length," tells the petite actor who feels that one of the best perks of acting is to get to live so many different lives.

Getting to work with Aritra, a young and upcoming filmmaker, also helped Solanki emote well. "Aritra is a very decent and sorted director who never loses cool on the sets and has a clear vision of what he wants, which makes things much easier for actors," she adds.

Solanki Roy

But the best takeaway from her debut film is that she got to romance her on-screen crush, Jishhu Sengupta. "Getting Jisshu as my hero was truly a dream-come-true moment. He is an amazing co-actor, so well-behaved and has a wide gamut of experience. There is never a dull moment with him around and his little pieces of advice enhanced our scenes together," she says.

With the pandemic scare still around, one thing that Solanki has realised is that life is really uncertain, and she wants to make the most out of it by creating a meaningful body of work. "There's so much interesting work happening nationally with such a rich oeuvre in Malayali and Marathi languages. But sadly, Bengali content is lagging behind despite a huge talent pool. We need to take things more seriously because expectations are huge from Bengali filmmakers and actors. I would like to explore national content and would love to work with reputed directors like Atanu Ghosh and Kaushik Ganguly -- they are my personal favourites," signs off the charming actor.

Baba Bay O is running in theatres now.